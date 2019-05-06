'Stranger Things' Star Attends Junior Prom in New Jersey

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 10: Gaten Matarazzo attends the opening night of "Be More Chill" at Lyceum Theatre on March 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Be More Chill )

One "Stranger Things" star looked like he was enjoying time away from the Upside Down as he posed for prom night pictures in New Jersey.

16-year-old Gaten Matarazzo posted a series of photos from his junior prom to nearly nine million followers on Instagram Saturday.

View this post on Instagram Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better. Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever @lizz.yu @nadiajewel_ @matthewpauljohnson @aniellooo715 @gabriellerollison @aidanroll @nj_roll @eburt40 @amandadelbury @chazmatazz1 @fionaamaeve A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on May 3, 2019 at 6:05pm PDT

Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on the popular Netflix series, was born and raised in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey.

In his post, he captioned the photos, "Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever."

The actor, his girlfriend and friends also traveled to the Ocean City boardwalk to snap some photos to celebrate prom night.

In addition to his role on "Stranger Things," Matazarro also sings as a member of his band, Work in Progress. He has also guest-starred in several TV series and music videos, including NBC's "The Blacklist."