Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in a video Tuesday, and he has a case to make to Democrats who care about electability, even in a crowded field, NBC News reported.

Bullock is highlighting the fact that he's the only candidate in the race to have won in a red state.

"We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that lets campaign money drown out the people's voice, so we can finally make good on the promise of a fair shot for everyone," Bullock said in a statement.

He entered the race so long after the other roughly 20 candidates in order because he was waiting for Montana's legislature to conclude work on hundreds of bills, but he faces many other challenges.

US Raises Tariffs on Chinese Imports by 25 Percent