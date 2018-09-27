Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the nomination process for Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been "the most unethical sham since I've been in politics," in an explosive attack on Democrats of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

After Republicans ceded their questioning of Christine Blasey Ford to an outside counsel, a visibly angry Sen. Lindsey Graham claimed his time with Brett Kavanaugh and used it to attack his Democratic colleagues for wanting to "destroy this guy’s life."

Shouting from his seat at the front of the room, Graham accused Democrats of prioritizing the upcoming midterm elections, as well as the 2020 presidential election, over a fair proceeding for Kavanaugh, who is accused by Ford of sexually assaulting her when they were teens in the 1980s.

"This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics," said Graham, his faced reddened. "If you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy!"

His outburst seemed to break from the measured tone set by the rest of the Judiciary Committee. As Graham raised his voice and widened his eyes, other senators looked seemingly surprised. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake looked down and Sen. Thom Tillis was wide-eyed.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who was the senator to receive the initial allegation from Ford in July and received backlash for not making the accusation public at the time, looked away. Other Democrats kept their eyes down and some looked directly at Graham.

Soon after his moment of fury, the White House praised Graham. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said he "has more decency and courage than every Democrat member of the committee combined. God bless him."

"You want this seat; I hope you never get it," Graham said to his colleagues across the aisle.

Graham occasionally spoke to Kavanaugh directly, at one point telling him, "You’ve got nothing to apologize for."

Graham continued: "This is going to destroy the ability of good people to come forward because of this crap. Your high school yearbook. You have interacted with professional women all your life. Not one accusation. You're supposed to be Bill Cosby when you're a junior and senior in high school. And all of a sudden, you got over it. It's been my understanding that if you drug women and rape them for two years in high school, you probably don't stop. Here's my understanding. If you lived a good life, people will recognize it."

At the closing of his time, Graham assured Kavanaugh that his mind had not been changed in regards to his vote, which was still planned for Friday.

"I wish you well. And I intend to vote for you," Graham said, adding later