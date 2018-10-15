Saudi Government Considering Plan to Admit Writer Jamal Khashoggi Was Killed in Consulate - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Saudi Government Considering Plan to Admit Writer Jamal Khashoggi Was Killed in Consulate

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    AP
    FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, people hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Washington.

    Saudi Arabia’s government is discussing a plan to admit that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, three people with knowledge of the situation tell NBC News.

    According to two of the individuals, the Saudis are putting together an explanation that would absolve Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the putative leader of Saudi Arabia, of responsibility by giving him plausible deniability to say he didn’t order the killing and didn’t know about it.

