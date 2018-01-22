Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during the Cinema Cafe with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Nina Totenberg during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Filmmaker Lodge on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 84-year-old Supreme Court justice known for her boldness, spoke Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah about a moment in college when she was put in a difficult position as a young student, NBC News reported.



Ginsburg described a confrontation she had with a instructor at Cornell University on a panel about the premiere of "RBG," a documentary about her life, when she was asked about the #MeToo movement.

"It's about time. For so long women were silent, thinking there was nothing you could do about it, but now the law is on the side of women, or men, who encounter harassment, and that's a good thing," she told the panel.

Ginsburg would go on to become a nationally recognized women's rights lawyer and then the second woman ever appointed to the nation's highest court.