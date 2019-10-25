Rudy Giuliani Butt-Dials NBC Reporter, Heard Discussing Need for Cash and Trashing Bidens - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Rudy Giuliani Butt-Dials NBC Reporter, Heard Discussing Need for Cash and Trashing Bidens

Giuliani can be heard discussing overseas dealings and lamenting the need for cash

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.

    Late in the evening on Oct. 16, Rudy Giuliani made a phone call to an NBC News reporter.

    The fact that Giuliani was reaching out wasn’t remarkable. He and the reporter had spoken earlier that night for a story about his ties to a fringe Iranian opposition group.

    But this call, it would soon become clear, wasn’t a typical case of a source following up with a reporter.

    The call came in at 11:07 p.m. and went to voicemail; the reporter was asleep.

    The next morning, a message exactly three minutes long was sitting in his voicemail. In the recording, the words tumbling out of Giuliani’s mouth were not directed at the reporter. He was speaking to someone else, someone in the same room.

    Giuliani can be heard discussing overseas dealings and lamenting the need for cash, though it's difficult to discern the full context of the conversation.

