Text Messages Show Roger Stone, Friend Discussing WikiLeaks' Plans

This Sept. 26, 2017, file photo shows longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone depart after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Trump confidante Roger Stone was told that Hillary Clinton's "campaign will die this week" six days before WikiLeaks began releasing her campaign chairman's emails, according to copies of text messages Stone provided to NBC News.

The message came from Stone's friend, radio host Randy Credico, who told Stone he had insights into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's plans through Assange's lawyer.

The messages show that Credico appeared to be providing regular updates to Stone on Assange's plans ahead of the release of the hacked emails that changed the trajectory of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Stone is a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, sources have said. Stone has denied colluding with WikiLeaks and said the messages he shared support his claim that his only information on WikiLeaks came from Credico.

Credico told NBC News that the messages don't show he "had any knowledge of anything that Assange was going to do because I didn't."