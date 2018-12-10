Roger Stone Associate Jerome Corsi Sues Robert Mueller, CIA, FBI, NSA - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Roger Stone Associate Jerome Corsi Sues Robert Mueller, CIA, FBI, NSA

The suit was filed six days after Corsi entered a formal complaint with the Justice Department alleging prosecutorial misconduct by Mueller

Published 23 minutes ago

    Charles Sykes/AP, File
    In this Wednesday, May 25, 2011, file photo, Jerome Corsi is shown at the Book Expo America in New York.

    The conservative writer and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi filed a lawsuit on Sunday accusing special counsel Robert Mueller of blackmailing him to lie about President Donald Trump in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, NBC News reported

    The suit, which seeks $350 million in actual and punitive damages in U.S. District Court in Washington, was filed six days after Corsi entered a formal complaint with the Justice Department alleging prosecutorial misconduct by Mueller.

    Corsi, 72, the former Washington bureau chief of the conspiracy website InfoWars, accuses Mueller's office of having illegally leaked secret information from the grand jury investigating Russian election interference.

    The lawsuit also names the FBI, CIA and National Security Agency as co-respondents. 

