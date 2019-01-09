Rosenstein Plans to Stay Until Mueller Submits a Report

This Nov. 28, 2018, file photo shows Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at a news conference announcing efforts against computer hacking and extortion at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who had been overseeing Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation, plans to step down within the next month, according to administration officials familiar with his thinking.

A source close to Rosenstein said he intends to stay on until Mueller submits a report to the Justice Department on the Russian meddling investigation, NBC News reported. The source said that would mean Rosenstein would remain until early March.

Several legal sources have said they expect the Mueller team to submit its report by mid-to-late February, although they said that timeline could change based on unforeseen investigative developments.