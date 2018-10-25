In this Wednesday, May 25, 2011, file photo, Jerome Corsi signs copies of his books at the Book Expo America in New York.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office has obtained communications suggesting that a right-wing conspiracy theorist might have had advance knowledge that the emails of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman had been stolen and handed to WikiLeaks, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

Mueller's team has spent months investigating whether the conspiracy theorist, Jerome Corsi knew WikiLeaks had obtained emails hacked by Russian intelligence officers before the public did — and whether he passed information about the stolen emails to Donald Trump associate Roger Stone, multiple sources said.

Mueller's investigators have reviewed messages to members of the Trump team in which Stone and Corsi seem to take credit for the release of Democratic emails, said a person with direct knowledge of the emails.

The source and other people familiar with the matter say they have seen no evidence suggesting either man played any role in the hacking or release of the emails. Stone has denied doing anything besides passing on information already in the public domain.

Trump ‘Extremely Upset’ About Suspected Bombs

President Donald Trump says the full force of the government will be used to get to the bottom of the suspected explosive devices sent to the Clintons, Obamas and others across the country. Trump says the country must “come together.” (Published Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018)

Mueller's spokesman, Peter Carr, said the office had no comment. Corsi and his lawyer, David Gray, declined to comment.