As discussions continue about whether Prsident Donald Trump will sit down for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, FBI investigators have yet to request an interview with Vice President Mike Pence, a person familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Though no invitation has been extended, Pence — a key figure during moments in the Trump campaign, transition and White House — would cooperate if an interview was requested, the person added.

A second person familiar with the situation said Mueller has also not indicated an interest in interviewing Pence, beyond initial document requests early on.

A spokesman for the special counsel's office declined to comment on the possibility of an interview with Pence, who notably was at the center of the controversy over Trump's firing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

