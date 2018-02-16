Here are Some of the Most Important Quotes from Mueller's Indictment of Russians - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Olympics Results, Video
OLY-PHILLY

Here are Some of the Most Important Quotes from Mueller's Indictment of Russians

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

5 to Watch: Vonn Is Back & Rippon Returns to the Ice
5 to Watch: Vonn Is Back & Rippon Returns to the Ice
5 to Watch: Vonn Is Back & Rippon Returns to the Ice

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		68519
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Netherlands    		65213
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 to Watch: Vonn Is Back & Rippon Returns to the Ice
    Getty Images/Win McNamee
    In this December 14, 2011 file photo, FBI Director Robert Mueller III testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a oversight hearing on Capitol Hill December 14, 2011 in Washington, DC.

    U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller unveiled an indictment Friday of a comprehensive "information warfare" involving 13 Russian individuals and three entities allegedly to have planted discord during the 2016 presidential elections, CNBC elections. 

    The 37-page indictment detailed specific way such as fake identities, organizations, social media events, were all sought to influence the election — from abroad, online and in the United States, CNBC reported. 

    Here are some of the most important quotes:


    Get More at CNBC
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices