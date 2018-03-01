Putin Denies 'New Cold War' But Says New Nukes Are on 'Combat Duty' - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Putin Denies 'New Cold War' But Says New Nukes Are on 'Combat Duty'

Skeptics objected that Moscow presented no video of a successful test of the new missile

Published at 7:52 PM EST on Mar 1, 2018 | Updated at 7:53 PM EST on Mar 1, 2018

    NBC News
    Vladimir Putin in an interview with NBC News on Thursday in Moscow.

    The new weapons announced by Russia are so advanced that the money U.S. taxpayers have spent on missile defenses "has been thrown out into the wind," President Vladimir Putin told NBC News on Thursday.

    The remarks came after Putin said in his annual state of the nation address that Russia had developed new nuclear-capable weapons, including a nuclear-powered intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, that renders defense systems useless.

    Skeptics objected that because Moscow presented no video of a successful test of the new missile, Putin's claim that Russia has deployed a working nuclear-powered ICBM can't be verified. 

    And in an interview in Moscow with Megyn Kelly, host of NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today," Putin refused to answer directly when pressed about whether the ICBM had, in fact, flown a successful test.

