Poehler, Scott Slam NRA for Tweeting 'Parks and Rec' GIF

NRA Chief Wayne LaPierre gave a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference a week after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, arguing it is time “to harden our schools.” (Published Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018)

After the National Rifle Association invoked the spirit of Leslie Knope with a "Parks and Recreation" GIF on Twitter, the show's alumni slammed the organization for using their star to push a "pro-slaughter agenda."

The NRA had tweeted a thank you message to its spokeswoman Dana Loesch, who defended the group Wednesday night to survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre during a CNN town hall event. The NRA applauded Loesch along with a GIF of Amy Poehler's Knope showing off her supportive nature.

"Parks and Rec" creator Michael Schur, using his Twitter handle @Ken Tremendous, delivered some choice words to the NRA, including ones from the Twitter-free Poehler.

"Hi, please take this down," Schur wrote. "I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda. Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f--k off?"

Adam Scott, who played Ben Wyatt on the NBC series that ended in 2015, joined in, writing, "Hey @nra please stay the f--k away from Leslie Knope."

"@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda - take it down and also please eat s--t," Nick Offerman.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Knope GIF was still among the NRA's tweets.

Parkland Student Pens an Emotional Plea for Gun Control

A freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is the most recent survivors of the Parkland high school shooting to speak out publicly in favor of gun control (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

The NRA has faced heated criticism after the Florida mass shooting, with many of the survivors railing against the organization and the politicians who receive campaign donations from it.

Loesch said at the town hall that she agreed the accused gunman "shouldn't have been able to get a firearm."

"He should have been barred from getting a firearm," Loesch said. "People who are crazy should not be able to get firearms. People who are dangerous to themselves and other individuals should not be able to obtain a firearm."

Thursday morning, NRA leader Wayne LaPierre continued defending his group at the Conservative Political Action Conference, accusing supporters of gun control of exploiting the mass school shooting to promote an anti-gun agenda and touting the solution to ending the violence is to "immediately harden our schools."

Loesch also spoke at CPAC but changed her tone from the town hall. She said many in the media "love mass shootings," adding, "crying white mothers are ratings gold."

She attacked the media organizations at the event as well, saying, "You can write whatever you want about me. And you can come find me in the hallways and scream at me. And you can try to confront me. But I'm here, we're here, we're not going anywhere. I call BS."

Loesch took language from Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez, who led an impassioned call-and-response "we call BS" chant criticizing politicians who take campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association. She challenged them to stop taking money from the organization.