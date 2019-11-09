Philadelphia Republican Party Chairman Mike Meehan Resigns

The Democratic party made history on Tuesday night. They outnumbered the Republicans and the margins nearly doubled since the 2016 election. This could give us some clues about our 2020 election.

Following historic Democratic victories in Philadelphia and surrounding counties earlier this week, the leader of Philly's Republican City Committee announced he is stepping down, two ward leaders confirmed Saturday.

Mike Meehan, who had already scheduled a party meeting for Nov. 12, resigned after serving more than two years as chairman.

"Mike and his family have given a great deal to our Party and its causes," Pennsylvania Republican Chairman Lawrence Tabas said. "Tomorrow we’ll talk about how we move forward, but today I think it’s important that Mike knows how much we appreciate his service and wish him the very best."

The announcement came just days after Republicans lost one of their two at-large city council seats.

Kendra Brooks of the Working Families Party received 5,800 more votes than both Republican incumbents David Oh and Al Taubenberger to place sixth overall among the at-large candidates on the ballot. Oh finished seventh. Five Democrats on the ballot finished atop the vote count. The top seven vote-getters win council seats.

Brooks' victory means there is an at-large City Council seat in the hands of a third party for the first time.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney slid easily into his re-election bid over little-known Republican Billy Ciancaglini.

Republicans also lost their hold on neighboring Delaware County for the time in generations. Democrats now control county governments in Delaware and Chester counties for the first time since the American Civil War.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.