Philadelphia city councilman Kenyatta Johnson is the focus of a federal investigation.

The city hired attorney Patrick Egan of Fox Rothschild LLP to represent Johnson amid an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Officials have not specified why Johnson is under investigation nor have they revealed any additional details.

“We have reviewed the evidence related to that investigation and are confident that the Councilman has done nothing improper, much less illegal,” a spokesperson for Egan told NBC10. “We are confident that when all information related to the investigation comes to light the Councilman will be vindicated.”

Johnson is a Democrat who represents the 2nd District, covering parts of Center City, South Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia, Eastwick, Grays Ferry, Hawthorne and Point Breeze. He is the youngest member of City Council.