It's Official: Candidates for Mayor, Sheriff, City Council in PhiladelphiaIncumbents in nearly every elected position in Philadelphia are facing competition in the upcoming May municipal elections. Notably, Mayor Kenney faces an old foe, and two women are trying to unseat the incumbent sheriff and become the first-ever female sheriff in the city.Democrat names are in blue and Republicans in red.