Pentagon Considering Washington Military Parade at Trump's Request - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Super Bowl Victory Parade Details
OLY-PHILLY

Pentagon Considering Washington Military Parade at Trump's Request

A senior administration official told NBC News that Trump has "given the directive to begin the planning so the planning has begun"

Published at 8:22 PM EST on Feb 6, 2018 | Updated at 8:24 PM EST on Feb 6, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pentagon Considering Washington Military Parade at Trump's Request
    AFP/Getty Images
    President Donald Trump waits for his wife Melania as he boards Air Force 1 on his way to Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington DC on Feb. 5, 2018.

    At President Donald Trump's urging, the Pentagon is looking at dates for a possible military parade in Washington, D.C., that could take place in November, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

    The Washington Post first reported Tuesday that Trump expressed his desire for a military parade at a Jan. 18 meeting between Trump and top generals, and his desire was heard as a presidential directive. The paper cited two officials briefed on the planning.

    "We are aware of the request and are looking at possible dates," Charlie Summers, a Pentagon spokesman, told NBC News. He added that the process is in its "infancy" but cited Nov. 11 as a possible date.

    A senior administration official told NBC News that Trump has "given the directive to begin the planning so the planning has begun."

    Trump May Not Testify in Russia Probe: Sources

    [NATL] Trump May Not Testify in Russia Probe: Sources
    President Trump may not testify in the Russia investigation according to sources close to his attorneys. The New York Times reports President Trump's lawyers do not want him to sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. Meanwhile, the House Committee has agreed to release the Democrats' counter-version of the GOP's FBI memo, but Trump has final say on whether this second memo goes public.
    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices