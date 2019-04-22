What to Know April 22 is the registration deadline to register to vote in the May 22 Pennsylvania primary election.

Potential voters can apply online or postmark a printed application by day's end.

Voters will head to the polls in May to pick party candidates for the November general election.

Want to vote in the Pennsylvania primary election next month?

Monday is the deadline to get registered to vote for the May 21 Primary where voters will pick party candidates for local elections, including mayoral and city council races in Philadelphia.

To vote, you can complete an online application by the end of Monday or get your mail-in application postmarked by day's end.

To register to vote as a Republican, Democrat or Independent you must be a United States citizen who is at least 18 by the next election who has lived in Pennsylvania for the past 30 days.

If you miss out on registering to vote Monday, you will have plenty of time to get registered ahead of the November general election.