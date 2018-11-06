What to Know Many Pennsylvanians voted in new districts after the state supreme court redrew the congressional map this spring.

A historic number of women ran for Pennsylvania's open seats.

In New Jersey, 12 House seats were up for grabs.

Mary Gay Scanlon, a civil rights attorney in Philadelphia, is the projected winner of Pennsylvania's Fifth Congressional District over former prosecutor Pearl Kim, according to NBC News.

Scanlon is the first woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania in three years, though she is expected to be joined by other women before the end of the night Tuesday.

Earlier, U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans and Brendan Boyle, two of the safest incumbents in Philadelphia-area congressional races, are projected to hold onto their seats for another term.

They were re-elected to two of Pennsylvania's 18 congressional seats.

Voters in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will fill 31 seats for the three seats by the end of the night.

A historic number of women were on the ballots as one of the two major party candidates in seven of the 18 races.

Only one woman ran across the Delaware River in New Jersey. Democratic incumbent Watson Coleman, 73, is seeking a third term in Congress after many years as a state lawmaker in Trenton.