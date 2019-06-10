'One American Flag Flies': Pence Defends Barring Pride Flags on U.S. Embassy Flagpoles - NBC 10 Philadelphia
'One American Flag Flies': Pence Defends Barring Pride Flags on U.S. Embassy Flagpoles

Pence said that the Trump administration had "put no restrictions" on the pride flag or other flags flying elsewhere at U.S. embassies

    Vice President Mike Pence speaks at JLS Automation in York, Pa., Thursday, June 6, 2019.

    Vice President Mike Pence voiced support Monday for the Trump administration's move to prohibit U.S. embassies from flying the rainbow pride flag on their flagpoles during LGBTQ Pride Month, telling NBC News that "it's the right decision."

    In an interview with White House correspondent Kristen Welker, Pence confirmed an exclusive report from NBC News that said the U.S. Department of State had rejected requests from at least four U.S. embassies to fly the flag during June. Pence said he was aware the State Department had said the American flag was the only flag that should fly on the flagpoles, and he added, "I support that."

    "As the president said on the night we were elected, we're proud to be able to serve every American," Pence said when pressed about what he would say to the LGBTQ community that feels the decision runs counter to President Donald Trump celebrating Pride Month in a tweet. "We both feel that way very passionately, but when it comes to the American flagpole, and American embassies, and capitals around the world, one American flag flies."

    LGBTQ rights groups and some U.S. diplomats have raised concerns about the decision, arguing that it contradicts the Trump administration's claim to be a leader in promoting rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people around the world.

