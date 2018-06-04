New Jersey Primaries: What You Need to Know for Election Day

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a New Jersey primary election that's getting more attention than usual.

Democrats feel there is a realistic opportunity to pick up one or two Congressional seats currently occupied by Republicans, while Republicans are focused on remaining competitive in districts that they already control. Read more about the state races here.

Here's what you need to know to vote. For more information on the candidates in the race, click here.

Where and when do I vote?

Voters can find their polling place using this locator. Polls across the state will open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Can I vote if I am not registered in a political party?

New Jersey functions with a closed primary system, which means voters can only vote if they are registered with a party. If a voter remains unaffiliated until primary day, they can go to their polling place and vote -- but the party of the primary they vote in will become their affiliated party. This can be changed again before the general election in November.

Do I need identification to vote?

If you did not provide information upon registering to vote or if the identification information cannot be verified, you may be asked to show identification at the polling place.

Valid Identification includes:

NJ driver's license

Military or other government ID

Student or job ID

Store membership card

United States passport

Or

Bank statement

Car registration

Government check or document

Non-photo New Jersey driver's license

Rent receipt

Sample ballot

Utility bill

Any other official document

Stay with NBC10 for live updating election results after the polls close.