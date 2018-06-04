New Jersey Primaries: What You Need to Know for Election Day - NBC 10 Philadelphia
New Jersey Primaries: What You Need to Know for Election Day

By Robert Smith

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a New Jersey primary election that's getting more attention than usual.

    Democrats feel there is a realistic opportunity to pick up one or two Congressional seats currently occupied by Republicans, while Republicans are focused on remaining competitive in districts that they already control. Read more about the state races here.

    Here's what you need to know to vote. For more information on the candidates in the race, click here.

    Where and when do I vote?

    Voters can find their polling place using this locator. Polls across the state will open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. 

    Can I vote if I am not registered in a political party?

    New Jersey functions with a closed primary system, which means voters can only vote if they are registered with a party. If a voter remains unaffiliated until primary day, they can go to their polling place and vote -- but the party of the primary they vote in will become their affiliated party. This can be changed again before the general election in November. 

    Do I need identification to vote?

    If you did not provide information upon registering to vote or if the identification information cannot be verified, you may be asked to show identification at the polling place.

    Valid Identification includes:

    NJ driver's license

    Military or other government ID

    Student or job ID

    Store membership card

    United States passport

    Or

    Bank statement

    Car registration

    Government check or document

    Non-photo New Jersey driver's license

    Rent receipt

    Sample ballot

    Utility bill

    Any other official document

    Stay with NBC10 for live updating election results after the polls close.

      

