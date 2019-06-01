The USS John S. McCain under repair at a dry dock is seen after a rededication ceremony at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer dedicated one of two destroyers involved in fatal accidents in the Pacific last year to Sen. John McCain. He added McCain's name to a Japan-based warship that was already named for the Arizona senator's father and grandfather.

The U.S. Navy has acknowledged that a request was made to hide the USS John S. McCain during President Donald Trump's recent state visit to Japan, NBC News reports.

"A request was made to the U.S. Navy to minimize the visibility of USS John S. McCain, however, all ships remained in their normal configuration during the President's visit," Rear Admiral Charlie Brown, chief of information, said in a statement to NBC News.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Friday he’d asked his chief of staff to “look into” the reported request from the White House to move the ship "out of sight" during Trump's visit.The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that it had reviewed an email to Navy and Air Force officials dated May 15 that included the direction "USS John McCain needs to be out of sight" for Trump's Japan visit. CNBC has also obtained the email. NBC News has not reviewed the email.

Trump said Wednesday night on Twitter: "I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan." Trump again denied any involvement on Thursday, but said whoever made the request was "well meaning."

