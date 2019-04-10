Pennsylvania Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and former City Controller Alan Butkovitz are running for the Democratic nomination for Philadelphia mayor.

What to Know NBC10 and Telemundo62 are hosting the first and only televised debate featuring the three Democrats running for Philadelphia mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Jim Kenney and challengers former City Controller Alan Butkovitz and state Sen. Anthony H. Williams will face off.

The debate will be moderated by NBC10 News anchor Jim Rosenfield.

NBC10 and Telemundo62 are giving you an opportunity to hear from the Democrats running to be mayor of Philadelphia in the first and only televised mayoral debate featuring all the Democratic candidates.

"The 2019 Philadelphia Debate for Philadelphia Mayor" will feature incumbent Mayor Jim Kenney and his challengers: former City Controller Alan Butkovitz and state Sen. Anthony H. Williams.

It will be broadcast on May 13 at 7 p.m. from the Comcast Technology Center in Center City Philadelphia in front of a live audience of invited guests.

The debate will be broadcast in English on NBC10 and in Spanish on TeleXitos, and livestreamed on all NBC10 and Telemundo62 platforms. It is hosted by NBC10, Telemundo62, The Philadelphia Inquirer and AARP Pennsylvania.

NBC10 News anchor Jim Rosenfield will moderate the hour debate. Panelists include the Inquirer’s Sandra Shea and Telemundo62 anchor Iris Delgado.

"NBC10 and Telemundo62 is proud to bring viewers the first and only televised debate featuring Philadelphia's Democratic mayoral candidates in partnership with The Philadelphia Inquirer," said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. "We are committed to serving the community by providing a forum in which the candidates will discuss the issues most important to citizens residing in Philadelphia."

The winner of the May 21 Democratic primary is set to face defense attorney Billy Ciancaglini, who is running unopposed on the Republican ticket, in the November general election.

“50+ Americans are the nation’s most powerful voting bloc and AARP members across the city of Philadelphia will be making their voices heard during this election season," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director.

"We encourage Philadelphians to learn where the candidates stand on issues that matter most to them."