Democratic presidential hopefuls Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts speak during the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 12, 2019.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., continue to top the Democratic 2020 presidential field after last week’s debate, according to a national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Tuesday.

Despite all of the debates and all the campaigning, the candidates who gained ground since July were the Top 3 of Biden, Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says Republican pollster Bill McInturff, who conducted this survey with Democratic pollster Peter Hart and his firm.

The poll also shows that just 9 percent of all Democratic respondents said their minds are definitely made up. As a result, these numbers could very well change between now and next year’s early nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.