Mitt Romney officially announced his bid for the Utah Senate seat in a two-minute video released Friday, promising to "bring Utah's values to Washington."

"Given all that America faces, we feel that this is the right time for me to serve our state and our country," Romney said in the video posted to his social media accounts.

The former presidential candidate took on the changing dynamic in Washington, saying that "on Utah's capitol hill, people treat one another with respect." And he touted the lessons he said Utah can teach, like balancing budgets and exporting more than is being imported.

"Utah welcomes legal immigrants around the world," he added. "Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion."

Backdropped by his state's mountains, Romney is shown meeting with Utahns and spending time with his family. He made clear that he would "owe the Senate seat to no one but the people of Utah."

"No donor, no corporation will own my campaign or buy us my vote," he said. "And let there be no question, I will fight for Utah."

Utah's Senate seat is soon to be vacated by Republican Orrin Hatch. Romney, 70, was previously the Republican Party's nominee for president in the 2012 election. And he served as the governor of Massachusettes from 2003 to 2007.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who was the 2012 GOP vice presidential candidate, commended his former running mate for the new venture.

"This is a terrific day for the United States Senate," Ryan said in a statement. "I was honored to join Mitt Romney on the national ticket in 2012 and couldn't be happier that he's running for this seat. Our party and our country are always better off when Mitt is engaged, and I know that he will put his unparalleled experience, conservative leadership, and lifetime of service to work for Utah in the U.S. Senate. Janna and I adore Mitt and Ann. His campaign has my unwavering support, and the people of Utah will be getting an accomplished and decent man when they make him their next Senator."