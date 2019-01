Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, exits federal court, Nov. 29, 2018, in New York City.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, confirmed on Thursday that he paid a small tech firm to rig online polls before the 2016 presidential campaign got underway "at the direction of and the sole benefit of" Trump.

"I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man who doesn’t deserve it," Cohen added in a tweet.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the payment and attempted poll manipulation. The Trump Organization declined to comment to the newspaper.