Melania Trump Cuts Ties With Aide Whose Company Made $26M on Inauguration

Trump “severed the gratuitous services contract” with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a spokeswoman said

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    Zach Gibson/Getty Images
    A file photo of first lady Melania Trump.

    First lady Melania Trump cut ties with a senior adviser whose company was paid nearly $26 million by President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, the first lady’s office confirmed to NBC News.

    Trump “severed the gratuitous services contract” with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a spokeswoman said.

    The move comes after reports that the inaugural committee led by Donald Trump's friend Tom Barrack paid a company called WIS Media Partners $25.8 million for "event production services."

    Wolkoff, a former fashion executive and event planner best known for planning the Met Gala, founded the firm a month before President Trump's inauguration, The New York Times reported.

