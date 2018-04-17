McConnell Slams Door on Mueller Protection Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, arrives to meet reporters following a closed-door strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

The effort to pass legislation to protect Robert Mueller’s job as special counsel appeared to hit a dead end Tuesday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would not allow the bill to come to the floor for a full Senate vote, NBC News reported.

“I’m the one who decides what we take to the floor. That’s my responsibility as majority leader. We’ll not be having this on the floor of the Senate,” the Kentucky Republican said in an interview on Fox News.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said again that legislation to protect Mueller's position was “unnecessary” because, based on “the kinds of conversations we have had," he believes that the president will not take steps to dismiss the special counsel.