What to Know Election officials said counting the provisional ballots in Burlington and Ocean counties could take well into next week.

The race is the only one remaining without a projected winner in the 31 total districts in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

MacArthur has been closely associated with President Trump while Kim is a former Obama adviser.

The congressional race in New Jersey between incumbent Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur and Democratic challenger Andy Kim remained too close to call Wednesday, and election officials say it could come down to provisional ballots.

Those officials said counting the provisionals could take well into next week.

MacArthur, who is seeking his fourth term in the Garden State's Third Congressional District, has not issued any statements publicly, and a campaign spokesman said the congressman didn't have any appearances scheduled Wednesday.

Kim said in a statement early Wednesday that "tens of thousands ballots that need to be counted, many of which are from voters in Burlington County," referring to one of the two counties in the district, and where much of his support came from.

The district stretches from the Delaware River to the Jersey Shore in Ocean County.

MacArthur leads Kim by 2,315 votes out of a total 270,501 cast on Tuesday.

Kim's camp was confident Wednesday that the challenger, a former national security adviser in the Obama White House, would prevail after 26,000 mail-in ballots in Burlington County were counted.

Kim won Burlington County 87,416 to 59,540, while MacArthur beat Kim in Ocean County, 76,868 to 46,677, on Election Day.

In addition to the thousands of mail-in ballots in Burlington County, thousands more remained to be counted in Ocean County.

Election officials in both counties said tallying the mail-in votes would likely be done by the end of Wednesday, but the provisional ballots would take days.

"That’ll be a process that will continue over the next more than likely week," Ocean County elections chairwoman Marie Peterson said.

The race is the only one remaining without a projected winner in the 31 total between Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Pennsylvania has 18 congressional seats, New Jersey has 12 and Delaware has one.

In Pennsylvania, women candidates created a wave that joined a larger national trend. In New Jersey, a second woman was elected to join incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman. And in Delaware, the incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester won a second term.

That means a total of seven women from the tri-state region would be part of the 31-member congressional coalition.