President Donald Trump has added a longtime Washington lawyer to his legal team who has publicly promoted a conspiracy theory that officials in the FBI and Justice Department are plotting to frame the president with a "false crime" in the Russia investigation.

Joseph diGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, recently joined Trump's legal team, Jay Sekulow, one of the president's lawyers, confirmed to NBC News Monday.

"I have worked with Joe for many years and have full confidence that he will be a great asset in our representation of the president," Sekulow said in a statement.