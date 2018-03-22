John Dowd Resigns as Trump's Lead Lawyer in Russia Probe

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Trump was not involved in the decision of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down from his position, and also hoped that everyone would "get the Russia fever out of their system" soon.

John Dowd, President Donald Trump's head lawyer in the special counsel's investigation, confirmed to NBC News that he has resigned.

"I love the president and wish him very well," Dowd said.

Trump tweeted last week that he was "VERY happy" with his lawyers, responding to a report from the "Failing News York Times" that the president was considering adding to his legal team.

Dowd's resignation was first reported by the Times.

Dowd's resignation comes after he said Saturday that he hopes the deputy attorney general will bring an end to the special counsel's Russia investigation "on the merits in light of recent revelations," referring to the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe the day before.

"I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier," John Dowd told NBC News.

Dowd asserted that he doesn't mean to suggest the special counsel, Robert Mueller, should be fired but that the decision to end the probe be based "on the merits."

Another Trump lawyer, Jay Sekulow, responded to Dowd's resignation, saying in a statement to NBC News, "John Dowd is a friend and has been a valuable member of our legal team. We will continue our ongoing representation of the President and our cooperation with the Office of Special Counsel."



The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to his team — former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

