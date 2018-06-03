Biden 2020? Former VP Preps for Midterm Blitz as 2020 Question Looms - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Biden 2020? Former VP Preps for Midterm Blitz as 2020 Question Looms

Biden has not yet ruled out another run for president.

Published 2 hours ago

    Scranton, PA - AUGUST 15: US Vice President Joe Biden listens as Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at Riverfront Sports athletic facility on August 15, 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Hillary Clinton focused her speech on the economy and bringing jobs to the key swing state of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

    Former Vice President Joe Biden has been one of the most active Democratic surrogates in 2017 and 2018, and his advisers are hard at work on plans for a busy campaign schedule this fall that could have him appearing at as many as a dozen events each week. At the same time, he and a trusted inner circle have quietly been engaging a wider network of political allies to sketch the outlines of what a Biden 2020 candidacy might look like should he decide to run, multiple sources who have participated in the discussions tell NBC News.

