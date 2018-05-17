Paul Manafort’s former son-in-law, real estate developer Jeffrey Yohai, has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, multiple sources familiar with the investigation said Thursday.

Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team have been focusing for the past six months on Yohai, Manafort’s partner in four California property deals that failed and were placed in bankruptcy, NBC News reported.

Manafort’s holding company, MC Brooklyn Holdings, also bought a brownstone in Brooklyn, New York, in December 2012 for $2,995,000 that was brokered by Yohai, real estate postings online show.