Ivanka Trump said she believes her father President Donald Trump's denials about accusations of sexual misconduct. The White House senior adviser told NBC News that the question posed to her was "inappropriate." But she said, "I know my father. So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father."

Speaking from South Korea where she represented the United States at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics, Trump also touched on her father's proposal of arming teachers and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

"To be honest, I don't know," Trump said when asked about whether arming teachers would make students safer. "Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school. But I think there is no one solution for creating safety."

She added that a teacher who was qualified to be armed "is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed."

On the Russia investigation, Trump said she has not been interviewed by Mueller and echoed her father’s assertion that “there was no collusion” between Moscow and the Trump presidential campaign.