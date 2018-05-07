Internal Documents Pull Back Curtain on Pruitt's EPA

Newly obtained internal documents from the Environmental Protection Agency provide a behind-the-scenes look at the Scott Pruitt-led agency — offering evidence of private, high-level meetings at the Trump International Hotel in Washington and lavish dinners for top agency officials both at home and abroad, NBC News reported.

In one such instance — during a four-day trip to Italy for last year’s G-7 summit — Pruitt dined at the five-star, luxury Hotel Eden in Rome. That detail is included in the more than 10,000 pages of documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by the Sierra Club.

The Hotel Eden's fine dining restaurant, La Terrazza, offers a tasting menu for 280 Euros per person ($333.76, U.S.). A schedule indicates Pruitt's dining partners for the evening included his chief of staff, Ryan Jackson, and Samantha Dravis, his former senior counsel who resigned abruptly last month.