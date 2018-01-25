Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen shied away from accusations of racism against President Donald Trump levied by Democratic lawmakers, saying Trump was using "strong language," along with other lawmakers present at a bipartisan meeting at the White House. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018)

Homeland Security Secretary Shies from Trump Racism Charges, Says President Used 'Strong Language'

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration’s plans to end temporary protected status for Haitians, the group said Wednesday.

"The decision by the Department of Homeland Security to rescind TPS status for Haitian immigrants was infected by racial discrimination," Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc., said in a statement.

Acting Homeland Security Director Elaine Duke announced in November that the protections will end on July 22, 2019, saying that "extraordinary but temporary conditions" caused by a 2010 earthquake that killed at least 220,000 people "no longer exist."

Durbin on Trump: 'He Said These Hate-Filled Things'

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin forcefully rejected President Donald Trump’s denial that he used the word “s--thole” to describe African nations and also disparaged Haitians. (Published Friday, Jan. 12, 2018)

The NAACP lawsuit says rescinding TPS could expose 58,000 Haitians to deportation.

President Donald Trump has denied that he insulted Haitians during a recent meeting where he reportedly also referred to African nations as "sh--hole countries."

Trump: I Am Least Racist Person You Have Ever Interviewed