A man goes through damage and debris left behind by the powerful Hurricane Dorian in the Mudd and the Peas neighborhoods of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, Sept. 9, 2019.

The United States will not grant temporary protected status to people from the Bahamas displaced by Hurricane Dorian, an administration official told NBC News.

The designation would allow Bahamians to work and live in the U.S. until it is deemed safe to return home. Bahamians can still come to the U.S. temporarily if they have the right travel documents but will not be granted work permits.

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said on Monday that the Trump administration was considering whether to grant temporary protected status to people fleeing the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated two major islands there.

The protected status is currently granted to over 300,000 people living in the U.S. from 10 countries, including victims of Haiti’s 2010 earthquake, NBC News reported.

