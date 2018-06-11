US Won't Bring Up Human Rights at Korea Summit: Sources

President Donald Trump touched down in Singapore Sunday, before his scheduled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

The U.S. won't bring up human rights at Tuesday's summit with Kim Jong Un, the leader of one of the most brutal and repressive regimes in the world, two Trump administration officials tell NBC News.

Trump has made it clear that he would offer security guarantees and financial aid to Kim in exchange for giving up his nuclear arsenal. That follows decades of U.S. policy that prioritized the nuclear threat the country has posed over the murder, torture, rape and starvation it's perpetrated on its own citizens.

Two former Obama administration officials who asked not to be named called it appropriate for the first talks. But experts and activists say it's a tactical and moral mistake.

"He should not make a deal with terrorists," said Grace Jo, who escaped the regime that tortured and killed her father. "This regime will never give up its nuclear development."

Secretary of State Pompeo Previews N. Korea Summit