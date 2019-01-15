 'Net Pay: $0.00:' How the Shutdown Is Affecting the Country - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

'Net Pay: $0.00:' How the Shutdown Is Affecting the Country

By Danielle Abreu and Nina Lin

15 PHOTOS

Jan 14, 2019

Published 31 minutes ago
Closed airport terminals. Blank paychecks. Vandalized parks and monuments. Federal employees and everyday Americans nationwide are seeing the effects of the partial government shutdown.

For about 800,000 federal employees furloughed or working without pay, Jan. 11 marks their first missed paycheck. Some have turned to freelancing or ride-share programs to make ends meet.

The rest of the country is facing increased wait times at airports, the danger of being exposed to contaminated food, trash strewn about historical sites and risk from sanitary and safety issues plaguing understaffed national parks. Tax refunds may be delayed – another source of worry for Americans living paycheck to paycheck.

This shutdown, the result of the ongoing fight between President Donald Trump and Democratic lawmakers over funds for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, will be the longest in history should it last into the weekend.
More Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Steady Snow Blankets Philly Region
PHOTOS: Fans Rally in Philly at Eagles 'Road to Repeat' Bus
Connect With Us
AdChoices