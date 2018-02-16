In this October 20, 2009 file photo, FBI Director Robert Mueller listens as President Barack Obama speaks to staff members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force Headquarters in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2009.

The 13 Russians and three Russian entities mentioned in the indictment revealed Friday by Special Counsel Robert Mueller detailed the alleged strategies used for identity theft, Hillary Clinton impersonators and a small army churning out social media posts, NBC News reported.

According to the federal court records, the Russian group, the Internet Research Agency, had a monthly budget of $1.2 million to fuel what the indictment called "information warfare," NBC News reported.

The indictment also gave specifics on how the operation was divided into departments including, data analysis, graphic designers, finance and an information technology.

According to the indictment, here is how they did it.