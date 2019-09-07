House Stonewalled in Probe of Military Sleepovers at Trump Resort

Donald Trump at Trump Turnberry Resort in Scotland in June 2016, when he was the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is not getting cooperation from the Pentagon in its probe of military sleepovers at President Trump's golf resort in Scotland, a senior Democratic aide told NBC News.

The conflict-of-interest probe, first reported Friday by Politico, seeks Department of Defense documents and other information related to post-election military stops in Prestwick, Scotland, not far from Trump Turnberry, according to a letter co-signed by oversight Chairman and U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

"The Defense Department has not produced a single document in this investigation," the aide said. "The committee will be forced to consider alternative steps if the Pentagon does not begin complying voluntarily in the coming days."

The letter, dated June 21 but unknown to the public until this week, states that a look at Defense Logistics Agency data shows that, since October 2017, taxpayers have spent $11 million on 629 fuel purchase orders at Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland.