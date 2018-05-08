CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel, center, walks past a group of television cameras as she arrives for her meeting with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, May 7, 2018.

It's difficult to find anyone associated with the CIA who doesn't speak well of Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's choice to lead the nation's premier spy agency, NBC News reported.

The praise is plentiful but the details about why she's a good choice are apparently classified — she's been undercover for almost all of her time in the agency.

"In Gina we have somebody who has done the hard work abroad and done the hard work in Washington," said Frank Archibald, the former head of the CIA's operations arm who rarely speaks to reporters but has responded to most inquiries about Haspel.

She faces a tough Senate confirmation Wednesday, but the strong support in the American intelligence community is weiging on Democrats who are undecided about her nomination, congressional officials say.

