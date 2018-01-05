'I'm Here': Gary Cohn Says He's Staying in WH Advisor Role

President Donald Trump touted the size of the tax cut, declaring to reporters in the Oval Office before he signed it Friday, Dec. 22, that "the numbers will speak." (Published Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)

Gary Cohn, White House chief economic advisor, says he has no immediate plans to leave his top position after speculation swirled about his future in the Trump administration.

"I'm here today, and I'm here next week," Cohn told CNBC Friday.

Questions about the future of Cohn, the No. 2 executive at Goldman Sachs, flew after last month's passage of a massive tax overhaul. Cohn, who saw tax reform as a key issue, helped lead negotiations with congressional leaders on the Republican plan that went into law at the beginning of the year.

When asked about a possible departure from Cohn, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday she had "no reason to know of any personnel change whatsoever. Gary has stated he's committed to being here."