Former Trump Campaign Aide Rick Gates to Plead Guilty
The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

The development comes a day after special counsel Robert Mueller filed a new 32-count indictment against Rick Gates and Paul Manafort

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    White House Admits Russia Meddled in Election, Maintains There Wasn’t Collusion

    Following a series of tweets President Trump sent over the weekend in response to the Parkland, Florida, shooting and the indictment of 13 Russian nationals who tried to sow discord in the 2016 U.S. election, the White House agreed that Russia tried to meddle with the 2016 election but maintained that there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

    Former campaign aide Rick Gates has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy and making a false statement, becoming the third associate of President Donald Trump to make a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller.

    Gates, who was indicted with former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort in October on conspiracy and other charges related to their lobbying work in Ukraine, will appear in federal court in Washington at 2 p.m. on Friday to enter the plea, according to court records.

    The development comes a day after Mueller filed a new 32-count indictment against Gates and Manafort, hitting them with new charges of tax and bank fraud. It also follows a guilty plea by a Russia-linked lawyer who admitted he lied to investigators about his contacts with Gates.

    Both pleaded not guilty, but in recent weeks there were signs that Gates had flipped and agreed to provide evidence to the investigation. His original attorneys asked to quit, citing "irreconcilable differences."

