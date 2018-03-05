White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to ex-Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg's comments on MSNBC about alleged wrongdoing in the Trump campaign. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

After a day spent belligerently defying special counsel Robert Mueller, former Donald Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg appeared to reverse himself Monday night and said he likely will cooperate with a subpoena seeking campaign documents related to the Russia investigation.

Nunberg helped Trump prepare for the first Republican presidential primary debate in August 2015 along with the man he has described as his mentor, veteran Republican operative Roger Stone. He made a bravado tour of television talk shows Monday declaring he wouldn't cooperate with the subpoena.

"The president's right, it's a witch hunt," Nunberg told MSNBC's Katy's Tur.

But Monday night, Nunberg, who said he still hadn't talked with his attorney, told NBC News that he would probably cooperate with Mueller in the end.

