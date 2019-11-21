Read Fiona Hill's Opening Statement at Public Impeachment Hearing

Fiona Hill, a former top White House adviser on Russia and Europe, and David Holmes, a political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, are the final witnesses testifying on week two of public hearings as part of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Hill served in the Trump administration for two-and a half years on the National Security Council until her resignation, which was announced one week before Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's new president.

Hill said in her prepared opening statement that U.S. support for Ukraine, which faces Russian aggression, "has been politicized."

She accused Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee of advancing Russian propaganda with "politically driven falsehoods" that portray "an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine—not Russia—attacked us in 2016.”

“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country—and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did," Hill said in her statement. "This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves. The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016."

She called for not letting "domestic politics stop us from defending ourselves against the foreign powers who truly wish us harm."

Here Is Fiona Hill's Prepared Opening Statement