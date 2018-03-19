Final Battle for Democratic Civil War in Chicago's Suburbs

Liberal Democrats have used language like "horrible," "shameful" and "one of the worst" to describe one of their own members of Congress, the moderate, anti-abortion Rep. Dan Lipinski.

The suburban Chicago Democrat is facing a challenge in Tuesday's congressional primary from Marie Newman, a nonprofit executive who has lined up endorsements from Planned Parenthood, MoveOn.org, Indivisible, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and well-known former advisers to Barack Obama, among others.

Democratic centrists, including the Blue Dog Coalition, support Lipinski.



"I've done 25 or 30 races over the years, and I've never seen a party turn away from a lawmaker like this," Thom Serafin, a former Democratic consultant who is now an independent political analyst, told NBC News.

FBI Deputy Director Fired Two Days Before Retirement

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was a regular target of President Donald Trump's anger and criticism. (Published Saturday, March 17, 2018)

Lipinski voted against the Affordable Care Act and declined to endorse Obama's re-election in 2012. A pro-Lipinski mailer featured Obama's image, infuriating Obama administration alums.

The district is considered safe for Democrats in the general election.