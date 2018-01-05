FBI Investigating Clinton Foundation 'For Months': Official

This Nov. 13, 2017, file photo, shows former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton in New York City.

A Trump administration official said that a revived investigation of the Clinton Foundation "has been going on for months," contrary to a Friday report of a new inquiry, NBC News reported.

The Hill had reported that the Justice Department "has launched a new inquiry" into the foundation and that FBI agents from Little Rock, Arkansas, recently conducted an interview with a potential witness.

But the administration official later said the investigation was quietly re-opened several months ago.

The FBI has looked at the foundation's activities before. The question was whether donors to the foundation received favorable treatment from the State Department while Hillary Clinton was secretary of State.

“Time after time, the Clinton Foundation has been subjected to politically motivated allegations, and time after time these allegations have been proven false," a foundation spokesman said in a statement. "None of this has made us waver in our mission to help people."

