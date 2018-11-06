Tuesday's election has huge implications in Washington D.C where the balance of power is up for grabs. We also could see historic turnout from voters.

Election Day is always about questions of power.

Will Democrats regain control of Congress after eight years?

Are women going to seize greater equity in the political arena?

Do Americans want to send the president a message?

The midterm elections today will answer these broad questions. But today also represents the strength of the individual citizen in our democracy. Each vote cast is a spark of power.

Every two years, the country gets the opportunity to readjust its leadership. For dismayed liberals, it is easily forgotten that Congress during the majority of the last century has been controlled by Democrats.

Only a couple years ago, the last Republican president before Donald J. Trump’s surprise election, George W. Bush, wondered privately if he would be the last Republican ever to live in the White House.

The exaggerations and overblown rhetoric of national political theater can overshadow an often-quoted tenet of American democracy: “All politics is local.”

It’s a phrase once uttered by former House Speaker Tip O’Neill, the powerful Democrat from Boston. O’Neill presided over a decades-long reign by Democrats in the House of Representatives until a sudden, seismic power change in 1994. That's when a young, ambitious firebrand named Newt Gingrich led a Republican uprising.

What O’Neill meant is that Americans must remember where true power lies in American democracy: at state and local levels.

And down-ballot at today’s polls, voters will find options for town councils, county commissioners and state legislatures.

In Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and the rest of the 50 states, hundreds of candidates hoping to represent constituents in local and state governments are on the ballot.

Polling places in all three states will be open until 8 p.m.

The winners of these less-known political races will decide for years to come what laws and policies govern issues ranging from bail reform and education spending to abortion rights and congressional district boundaries.

In the mix also are governors' races in 36 states, including Pennsylvania, which will determine the woman or man who has direct say over state budgets and redistricting after the 2020 Census.

Today, much of the news coverage will focus on the 435 congressional seats and 33 U.S. Senate seats up for grabs, including one each in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

But what’s at stake should not be lost on each citizen eligible to cast a vote: the tiny sparks of power that conflate into the bright light of democracy.

The less sparks there are, the weaker the power is.

